Monday, July 24, 2017, 10:51 p.m.

Police investigating homicide in Little Rock

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 10:40 p.m.

Little Rock police are investigating a homicide Monday night.

The department said on Twitter that officers were at the scene in the 10000 block of Stardust Trail, which is near the intersection of Chicot and Mabelvale Cutoff roads, as of 10:30 p.m.

Dispatch records show that officers received a call about a shooting at that address shortly before 9:45 p.m.

The killing is the 33rd homicide reported in Arkansas' capital city this year.

No further information was available Monday night.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

