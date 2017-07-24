Sheriff: Arkansas man robbed at gunpoint after stopping to check on motorist

Arkansas authorities say a man was robbed at gunpoint after he stopped to help what appeared to be a stranded vehicle Sunday night.

The victim told officers he was driving down Arkansas 201 north of Mountain Home when he saw a red car blocking a bridge over Pigeon Creek near the entrance to Pigeon Creek Park, according to a news release from the Baxter County sheriff's office.

The victim stopped, thinking the people in the car needed help. But when he got out of his vehicle, one of the men with the stopped car pulled out a gun and demanded cash, the release said. The victim handed over $9 and was then struck on the head from behind by a second assailant, the news release said.

Both robbers then drove away.

Officers arrived around 11:40 p.m. and called an ambulance, which transported the victim to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment.

The Baxter County sheriff's office is now searching for the two men. They were last seen heading toward Missouri in a red Ford Escort or Geo Prizm with Arkansas license plates.