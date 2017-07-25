16-year-old boy critically hurt after shot by police outside Arkansas shelter for minors, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting outside an Arkansas shelter for minors, state police say.

According to a news release, the Marion Police Department responded to the shelter at 104 Cypress Ave. at 7:08 p.m. Moments later, officers reported that the teen had been shot.

Authorities requested that the Arkansas Stare Police investigate the shooting. No further information was available Tuesday night.

