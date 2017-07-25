Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 2:08 a.m.

16-year-old boy critically hurt after shot by police outside Arkansas shelter for minors, authorities say

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published July 25, 2017 at 10:56 p.m.


A 16-year-old boy was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting outside an Arkansas shelter for minors, state police say.

According to a news release, the Marion Police Department responded to the shelter at 104 Cypress Ave. at 7:08 p.m. Moments later, officers reported that the teen had been shot.

Authorities requested that the Arkansas Stare Police investigate the shooting. No further information was available Tuesday night.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

DoubleBlind says... July 25, 2017 at 11:41 p.m.

Horribly written article completely devoid of any useful info. Must have been unjustified shooting if the ASP were called in to 'investigate,' aka 'coverup.'

Kharma says... July 25, 2017 at 11:51 p.m.

"Must have been unjustified shooting if the ASP were called in to 'investigate,' aka 'coverup (sic).' "

What a wholly moronic statement. Outside agencies, usually but not always ASP, are routinely brought in to investigate various activities of departments so as to avoid any possible impropriety or appearance thereof.

