Arkansas woman, 23, killed in scooter wreck, state police say

A 23-year-old Arkansas woman was killed after her scooter ran into the side of another vehicle in Washington County, state police said.

Tara Elizabeth Pritchett of Fayetteville was riding a 2015 scooter east on West Persimmon Street early Friday, according to a state police report.

She ran into the left side of another vehicle as she tried to cross the street's intersection with North Mountain Ranch Road in Fayetteville at 4:38 a.m. The other vehicle was headed north on North Mountain Ranch Road.

Pritchett suffered fatal injuries, state police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reportedly clear and dry.

At least 269 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.