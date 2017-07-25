Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 1:35 p.m.

Family: The man who shouldn’t be alive

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 12:11 p.m.

In late June, while sitting in a Panera Bread in Charlotte, N.C., John Ogburn’s heart stopped — for 33 minutes. And he lived.

A team of police officers, EMTs, firefighters and others didn’t give up on Ogburn, a husband and father of three young children, performing CPR on him for more than half an hour before his pulse returned. Miraculously, Ogburn suffered no brain damage, thanks to quick-thinking first responders and hospital emergency room staff.

Doctors are unsure why Ogburn’s heart stopped — it wasn’t a heart attack — but he is just glad to be alive … and thankful first responders were trained and persistent, very persistent.

Read about Ogburn’s harrowing tale and his full recovery in Wednesday’s Family section of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

