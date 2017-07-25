Lane closures start for I-430 repaving

Repaving work on Interstates 430 and 30 in Little Rock will require overnight lane closures for three nights beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said.

The inside lanes in both directions on North Rodney Parham Road at I-430 will be closed from 8 p.m. today until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

The I-30 eastbound on-ramp and westbound 65th Street will be closed at the I-30/65th Street interchange from 8 p.m. today until 5 a.m. Wednesday. Those closings will be repeated during the same hours on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Metro on 07/25/2017