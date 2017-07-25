Police: Little Rock man hospitalized after acquaintance stabs him, robs him of pills, cash

A Little Rock man was hospitalized after an acquaintance stabbed him and stole pill bottles and cash early Tuesday, police said.

Officers were called at 3:05 a.m. to an apartment at 7700 Indian Trail and found 41-year-old Levi Walker bleeding from his face and upper body, according to a police report.

Walker told officers that he had been staying at the apartment with another man, and they were hanging out together with an acquaintance he knew only by the name "D.J."

Walker and he and the acquaintance walked to a nearby store, and when they returned, D.J. "snapped," the 41-year-old told police.

The assailant reportedly said, "Give me all of your stuff, b****" before he hit Walker with a stick, jumped on him and stabbed him.

Walker had puncture wounds on his left shoulder and right hand, police said.

The acquaintance reportedly took Walker's two bottles of pills and $400 cash before he left the area.

Walker was transported to CHI St. Vincent for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A person nicknamed D.J. robbed a Little Rock woman of 50 cents and more than two dozen pills in the 1100 block of West Markham Street on Saturday evening, according to a police report.

After asking for a cigarette, the assailant reportedly pinned the 48-year-old to the ground and stuck his hand in her pocket, the report said.

Police did not name a suspect on either report.

A message inquiring if the assaults were related was not immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.