Mincey calls the Hogs; highly touted DL becomes Arkansas' 11th commitment
This article was published today at 1:46 p.m.
Arkansas has landed the commitment of highly recruited defensive lineman target John Mincey after his visit to Fayetteville today.
Mincey, 6-4, 265 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Homerville, (Ga.) Clinch County picked the Hogs over approximately 20 scholarship offers from schools like Florida, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Mincey a four-star prospect. Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is Mincey's lead recruiter.
He becomes Arkansas' 11th commitment for the 2018 class.
