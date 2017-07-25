Road accidents leave 5 people dead, police say

At least five people were killed in separate accidents on Arkansas roads recently.

An 18-year-old driver from Arkansas died and two other people were injured in a collision between a truck and a car Saturday night in White County, according to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police.

Donna Marie Poole, 18, of Bradford was driving a Chevrolet Impala east on Arkansas 124 around 9:25 p.m. when she pulled into an intersection and collided with a westbound truck, the report said.

Poole suffered fatal injuries.

[FATAL WRECKS: Complete coverage of deadly crashes in Arkansas]

A 26-year-old woman and a minor were passengers in the Impala. They were taken to Unity Health in Searcy and Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock to be treated for unspecified injuries, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were said to be clear and dry.

An Arkansas woman was killed and four children were injured after a car struck a tree in Poinsett County on Friday afternoon, police said.

Virginia M. Church, 44, of Harrisburg was driving a 2002 Saturn SL2 south on Arkansas 163, according to a state police report. Around 3:50 p.m., the car swerved right, then left before running off the road and hitting a tree head-on, police said.

Church suffered fatal injuries.

Four children riding in the Saturn -- boys aged 2, 7 and 12, and a 9-year-old girl -- were injured, police said. At least one of them was taken to St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck.

A 64-year-old man was killed after the BMW he was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup, state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling north on U.S. 167 at 12:45 p.m. Friday when it crossed the road's centerline near Ash Flat in Sharp County.

It then collided with a 2006 Chevrolet and a 2001 BMW Z-3 that were headed south, state police said. Both vehicles were reportedly hit head-on.

The BMW's driver, Michael White of League City, Texas, suffered fatal injuries in the wreck, according to the report. The others drivers were not hurt.

Conditions at the time of the crash were reportedly clear and dry.

A Little Rock man was fatally struck by an 18-wheeler while he was walking along Interstate 55 in Crittenden County early Friday, police said.

Joshua A. Williams, 36, was walking south in a northbound lane of Interstate 55 near an exit onto U.S. 64 west around 3:10 a.m., according to a state police report.

Williams was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was uninjured, police said.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

A 40-year-old man was killed after he failed to slow for traffic ahead of him on an Arkansas interstate, causing a chain-reaction wreck, state police said.

The four-vehicle accident happened around 7:40 a.m. Wednesday as Forrest Caple of Alma was driving north on Interstate 49 in Washington County, according to a preliminary report released Monday.

Authorities say the Dodge Dakota that Caple was driving didn't slow down as it approached traffic, causing the vehicle to hit a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The impact then caused the Tahoe to hit a Chevrolet Impala, at which point the Impala hit a Toyota Camry, the report states.

Caple suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The report lists an uninjured passenger inside his pickup.

The drivers of the three other vehicles, who were not named, were also not injured.

Travel conditions at the time of the collision were described as clear and dry.

Metro on 07/25/2017