Arkansas agency closes after 50 years of serving community

TEXARKANA — A nonprofit that helped elderly and low-income southwest Arkansas residents for nearly 50 years has been shuttered.

The Texarkana Gazette reported that the Board of Directors for Southwest Arkansas Development Council Inc. closed the community action agency Friday and laid off most of its employees.

Over the past 10 years, the nonprofit has faced several challenges, including the loss of programs.

Board chairman Dick Tallman said the agency didn't have enough revenue to continue operating despite tremendous effort.

Republican Sen. Jimmy Hickey Jr. of Texarkana said solutions will be worked out.

The council served 12 of the state's counties, including Miller, Hempstead, Nevada and Lafayette.