Ex-teacher who cartwheeled without underwear in front of class given probation
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:08 p.m.
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — A former substitute teacher in Oklahoma who exposed herself to students when she did a cartwheel while wearing a long skirt but no underwear has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.
Lacey Sponsler pleaded guilty Monday to assault after the charge was reduced from indecent exposure. She was given a two-year suspended sentence and can't teach for two years. She will not have to register as a sex offender.
Sponsler declined comment. Defense attorney Nathan Milner told KTUL TV that Sponsler believes the incident was "blown out of proportion" and is glad the case is over.
Sponsler was charged in February after allegedly performing a cartwheel in which she exposed herself during a high school choir class in Pawhuska, about 100 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.
LRDawg says... July 26, 2017 at 1:23 p.m.
These people continue bringing up different ways to RUIN the lives of inncoent children. Shame
