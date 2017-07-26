Hall, ex-Huntsville judge, dies in crash

A former Huntsville district judge died in a car accident Tuesday, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report.

W.Q. Hall, 88, died Tuesday morning after the Ford Thunderbird he was riding in veered off of Arkansas 45 in Washington County and into a concrete culvert, the report said.

The driver, 60-year-old Timothy Hall of Springdale, survived with injuries, the report said.

The weather was clear and the roads were dry, according to the report.

W.Q. Hall served as a judge for 26 years, resigning in 2003 during a state ethics investigation into his behavior. An attorney accused Hall of improper proceedings, saying Hall had threatened him during a hearing.

In 1999, the state Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission sanctioned Hall twice for refusing to recuse himself in a case in which a man had filed a complaint against him and for reviewing bank records in a case without the defendant present.

