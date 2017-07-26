Hearing set in double killing

CONWAY -- A circuit judge set another status hearing for Nov. 7 in the case of Hunter Drexler, one of four teenagers accused of murdering a Conway couple in 2015.

Drexler, now 19, of Clinton is the only one of the four still awaiting trial in Faulkner County Circuit Court. The other three have pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other charges, and have been sentenced to prison.

The oldest of the four, Drexler has been jailed without bail since his arrest days after the July 21, 2015, shooting deaths of Robert and Patricia Cogdell, both 66.

Drexler is charged with two counts of capital murder, abuse of a corpse, aggravated robbery and theft of property by threat.

Drexler has appealed Judge Troy Braswell's decision to not transfer Drexler's case to juvenile court. One of his attorneys said Tuesday that Drexler's written arguments to the state Supreme Court are due Oct. 17. The state then will get 30 days to respond, and Drexler could make counterarguments in a subsequent filing.

The teenagers already imprisoned are Justin Staton, now 16, of Conway; Anastasia Roberts, now 18, of Conway; and Connor Atchley, now 18, of Greenbrier.

The Cogdells had been Staton's legal guardians since 2010.

State Desk on 07/26/2017