Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 12:51 p.m.

House majority whip critically hurt in shooting at baseball practice discharged from hospital

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.

file-in-this-march-8-2017-file-photo-house-majority-whip-steve-scalise-of-la-speaks-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-scalise-was-shot-wednesday-june-14-2017-at-a-congressional-baseball-practice-in-alexandria-va-congressional-officials-say-ap-photoj-scott-applewhite-file

FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Scalise was shot Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., congressional officials say. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)


WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month — has been discharged from a Washington hospital.

MedStar Washington Hospital Center said the six-term Louisiana Republican was released from the hospital Tuesday and is beginning "intensive inpatient rehabilitation."

It isn't identifying the facility.

The hospital said in a statement that Scalise was in good spirits and looking forward to returning to work once he completes his rehabilitation.

Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Va.

The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has has several surgeries.

