House majority whip critically hurt in shooting at baseball practice discharged from hospital
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:53 a.m.
WASHINGTON — House Majority Whip Steve Scalise — who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month — has been discharged from a Washington hospital.
MedStar Washington Hospital Center said the six-term Louisiana Republican was released from the hospital Tuesday and is beginning "intensive inpatient rehabilitation."
It isn't identifying the facility.
The hospital said in a statement that Scalise was in good spirits and looking forward to returning to work once he completes his rehabilitation.
Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a man opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Va.
The 51-year-old congressman was struck in the hip, and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has has several surgeries.
