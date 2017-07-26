Home / Latest News /
Driver killed after Cadillac runs off road, hits trees in Little Rock
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:02 a.m.
A driver was killed after his car crossed a road and collided with trees Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock, police said.
A 2018 Cadillac CTS was heading west in the 11900 block of Baseline Road around 2 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The car crossed the opposing lanes, left the road and hit several trees, police said.
The driver, 65-year-old Richard Banks Sr., was fatally wounded.
No one else was reported injured in the wreck.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.
At least 274 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Driver killed after Cadillac runs off road, hits trees in Little Rock
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.