Driver killed after Cadillac runs off road, hits trees in Little Rock

A driver was killed after his car crossed a road and collided with trees Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock, police said.

A 2018 Cadillac CTS was heading west in the 11900 block of Baseline Road around 2 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The car crossed the opposing lanes, left the road and hit several trees, police said.

The driver, 65-year-old Richard Banks Sr., was fatally wounded.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time.

At least 274 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.