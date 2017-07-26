During chase, central Arkansas man runs other drivers off road, sheriff's office says

Authorities say a central Arkansas man who led authorities on a chase Tuesday ran other motorists off the road and attempted to flee on foot before his eventual arrest.

The driver, identified as Christopher Meyers, 33, of Jacksonville, was traveling 60 mph in a 45 mph zone around 3:15 p.m., according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

As a deputy attempted to catch up to the vehicle, he noted that the speed of Meyers’ 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier “increased substantially,” prompting him to activate his blue lights and siren.

A vehicle pursuit ensued shortly after when the driver approached the intersection of West Maddox Road and Old Highway 67 and narrowly missed another motorist, according to the report.

As the chase continued, the driver reportedly ran other motorists off the road.

Meyers abandoned his vehicle and began running east into a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office. From that point, authorities said, they were unable to track which direction Meyers had fled.

Meyers’ vehicle was found left in drive and stalled outside a home in the 6100 block of Old Highway 67. No one was inside.

The Jacksonville Police Department also assisted in the chase, pursuing Meyers as he traveled east from John Harden Road across U.S. 67/167.

By 3:45 p.m., Meyers was taken into custody by Jacksonville officers and later transported to the Pulaski County jail.

Meyers reportedly “threw himself on the ground twice” and claimed that the deputy had thrown him to the ground, the report states.

Records show Meyers had a suspended driver’s license and two warrants: one for absconding issued Feb. 3 and another issued Feb. 2 by the Ward Police Department for failure to appear.