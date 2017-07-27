Arkansas again submits information to voting commission

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has again submitted some of the information sought by a commission formed by President Donald Trump to investigate allegations of voter fraud in the 2016 election.

Secretary of State Mark Martin's office said it had submitted the information Thursday afternoon to the panel after it renewed its request for publicly available information about the state's voters. The state had submitted identical information to the panel earlier this month, but the data was deleted as the commission held off on its requests from the states due to a legal challenge.

Martin spokesman Chris Powell said the information submitted won't include details that aren't publicly available such as Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, felony convictions or military status.