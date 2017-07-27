Hog PF target Chaney's physical maturity past his age

— Arkansas power forward target Reggie Chaney is so physically mature for a high school senior that people often mistake him for a college or professional player.

“People mistake me for being in college or they think I’m in the league or something because of my weight and height,” Chaney said.

Chaney, 6-8, 230, is from Frisco, (Texas), but attends Findlay Prep in Nevada where he averaged 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.6 steals and a block for the 33-4 Pilots as a junior.

He’s playing for RM5 Elite in the Bigfoot Hoops Las Vegas Classic. Arkansas assistant Scotty Thurman watched him play Wednesday night and was back this morning to see him play against Howard Pulley with Coach Mike Anderson.

He has 13 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma State, DePaul, TCU and Wichita State. He’s in the early stages of learning about the Hogs.

“I really don’t know much about Arkansas, but I want to learn,” Chaney said. “It’s a nice conference and a good coaching staff.”

Thurman sees him as an immediate impact player in Fayetteville.

“He told me he wants me to come in and make an impact for Arkansas…be a versatile forward and come in and play a lot of minutes,” Chaney said. “That sounds pretty good.”

Like many other prospects, Chaney will be focusing on recruiting after the last evaluation period ends Sunday.

“I’m going to cut my list after Vegas,” he said.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect and the No. 30 power forward in the nation. Chaney showed nice post moves in and around the lane against Howard Pulley Thursday morning and finished with 13 points. He showed the touch and ability to hit the bank shot.

“I get in the gym and work on every aspect of the game,” Chaney said. “I can score from wherever. I go in the gym and work on my touch.”