Little Rock TV station names anchor pair for new afternoon show

Little Rock television station KATV on Thursday named the hosts of its new afternoon show.

News director Nick Genty said on Twitter that reporter Elicia Dover and meteorologist Barry Brandt will co-host Good Afternoon Arkansas, which will air at 3 p.m. weekdays starting Sept. 5.

Dover said in a Tweet that she "can't wait to get started" on the show.

The ABC affiliate said last month that the new hourlong program will be similar to its morning show, Good Morning Arkansas.

“[KATV keeps] finding that viewers are hungry for more information,” Genty told Arkansas Online last month, noting that the afternoon show will bring in a somewhat more news-centered format than its morning counterpart.

Whereas Good Morning Arkansas features more singers and dancers, Good Afternoon Arkansas will bring “high social engagement” with viewers and fewer performances, he said.