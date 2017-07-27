Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 27, 2017, 4:36 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Little Rock TV station names anchor pair for new afternoon show

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 3:30 p.m.

barry-brandt-and-elicia-dover-are-shown-in-these-file-photos

Barry Brandt and Elicia Dover are shown in these file photos.

2017 job shifts at Arkansas TV stations

Click here for larger versions

Little Rock television station KATV on Thursday named the hosts of its new afternoon show.

News director Nick Genty said on Twitter that reporter Elicia Dover and meteorologist Barry Brandt will co-host Good Afternoon Arkansas, which will air at 3 p.m. weekdays starting Sept. 5.

Dover said in a Tweet that she "can't wait to get started" on the show.

The ABC affiliate said last month that the new hourlong program will be similar to its morning show, Good Morning Arkansas.

“[KATV keeps] finding that viewers are hungry for more information,” Genty told Arkansas Online last month, noting that the afternoon show will bring in a somewhat more news-centered format than its morning counterpart.

Whereas Good Morning Arkansas features more singers and dancers, Good Afternoon Arkansas will bring “high social engagement” with viewers and fewer performances, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock TV station names anchor pair for new afternoon show

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online