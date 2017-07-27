Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, July 27, 2017

Outdoors calendar

This article was published today at 2:28 a.m.

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

JULY

27 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited District 8 meeting. Hope Country Club. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

29 Polk County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited Sportsman's Night Out. Ouachita Center. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com

29 Hawghunter Open Team bass tournament. Wister Lake, Wards Landing ramp. Joe Moon (479) 651-0410, Walter Holloway (479) 629-7631 or Bill Ashing (479) 459-4673

Print Headline: Outdoors calendar

