Surveyor shot at; Cabot man held

A Cabot man was arrested after he fired his shotgun toward a land surveyor who had stepped onto his property Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

A Pulaski County sheriff's deputy was sent shortly before 3:30 p.m. to 8011 Dorsey Road, where he spoke with a Vilonia man who was surveying the plot, according to a report.

The 35-year-old told the deputy that as he was searching for a marker, he walked onto the neighboring property.

A man, later identified as 38-year-old Chad Rowe of Cabot, stepped out from behind a tree and fired his shotgun in the surveyor's direction, the report said.

The round hit about 25 feet in front of him, the surveyor told authorities.

Rowe then reportedly asked the surveyor what he was doing on his property. The surveyor responded that he was surveying the nearby plot, and Rowe gave a thumbs up and walked away, the report said.

Several deputies approached Rowe, who seemed "very agitated," the report said. He was arrested and faces a charge of aggravated assault, a felony.

Police say LR man ambulance jumper

Police arrested an intoxicated man who was found jumping on top of an ambulance outside a Little Rock hospital Tuesday night, according to an arrest report.

Robert Lynn Brooks, 57, was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal mischief.

UAMS Medical Center police found Brooks about 10:15 p.m. jumping on the hood of an ambulance and "yelling that he was going to kill everyone," according to the report. The report states that Brooks smelled of alcohol and appeared "highly intoxicated."

Brooks ignored officers and broke the windshield of the ambulance before police subdued and arrested him, the report said.

He was additionally charged with refusal to submit to arrest and obstructing governmental operations.

Brooks of Little Rock was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Wednesday.

Motorist arrested after car pursuit

A Little Rock man was arrested Tuesday night after he led a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy on a vehicle chase, according to an arrest report.

A deputy stopped a black Nissan Sentra about 11 p.m. at Arch Street and Baseline Road. The motorist had reportedly been driving without the vehicle's lights on. The sheriff's office said the man had also driven through a red light.

The driver fled north as the deputy checked on the car's license plate number, according to the report. The deputy chased the vehicle about 1.2 miles to Arch Street and Harley Lane, where the car crashed.

No injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office identified the driver as Keaton Walker, 29. He was charged with fleeing, failure to stop or yield, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper display of license plate and failure to display proper vehicle lights.

Keaton was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Wednesday.

Metro on 07/27/2017