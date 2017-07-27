Sheriff's office identifies man found dead in Arkansas home, releases 2 who were in custody

Authorities have identified the man found dead in an Arkansas home Tuesday morning.

The 61-year-old's body was found in a residence on Wayland Arbor Road near the Dolph community shortly after 8:30 a.m., Izard County Sheriff Jack Yancey said Wednesday.

In a Thursday news release, the sheriff's office identified the victim as Ricky Brown. He died from an "injury inflicted by a knife," authorities said.

His body was sent to the state medical examiner's officer to determine more details on how he died, according to the release.

Two people — an Izard County man and woman who were Brown's acquaintances — who had been taken into custody have since been released as the investigation continues, the sheriff's office said.

The release stated that authorities believe that Brown's death was not "a random act, and there is not a continuing threat to the community."