U.S. marshals: 'Fugitive of week' found tanning in backyard
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:28 a.m.
CONCORD, N.H. — U.S. marshals say they found a New Hampshire "fugitive of the week" tanning in a family member's backyard in Massachusetts and arrested her.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force featured 35-year-old Amy Beth Tremblay in local media in New Hampshire on July 12. An arrest warrant had been issued for her in March on bail violations following a drug conspiracy charge.
The task force said Wednesday that tipsters reported seeing Tremblay sunning herself in a yard in Haverhill, Mass. They showed up and arrested her.
Tremblay was jailed in Boscawen, N.H. She was scheduled to appear in federal court in Concord on Thursday.
