18-year-old babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl at Arkansas home

An 18-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl he was babysitting earlier this year in Arkansas.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reports that Tylor Ray McKeller, who is reportedly homeless, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree sexual assault.

On May 5, a detective with the Hot Springs Police Department received information that a girl had reported being sexually assaulted by McKeller at her home while other younger children were present inside.

The child told workers at the Cooper Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center that the 18-year-old had touched her inappropriately.

McKeller reportedly admitted to tickling the girl but denied any sexual contact.

