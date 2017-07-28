Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 28, 2017, 4:46 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

18-year-old babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl at Arkansas home

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:46 p.m.

mckeller

McKeller

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An 18-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl he was babysitting earlier this year in Arkansas.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reports that Tylor Ray McKeller, who is reportedly homeless, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of second-degree sexual assault.

On May 5, a detective with the Hot Springs Police Department received information that a girl had reported being sexually assaulted by McKeller at her home while other younger children were present inside.

The child told workers at the Cooper Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center that the 18-year-old had touched her inappropriately.

McKeller reportedly admitted to tickling the girl but denied any sexual contact.

Read the full story in the Sentinel-Record here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 18-year-old babysitter accused of sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl at Arkansas home

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments

titleist10 says... July 28, 2017 at 3:59 p.m.

POS!!!

( | suggest removal )

snakebite60 says... July 28, 2017 at 4:06 p.m.

arrest the parents of the girl.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online