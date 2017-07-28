• Alexander Sperber, 25, stripped naked when a dye pack exploded as he robbed a bank in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and then ran down the street throwing cash into the air in a spectacle he hoped would jump-start his career as a comedian, authorities said.

• D'Ann Vonderau, suspended from her job as school superintendent in High Island, Texas, for leaving a loaded handgun in a school vehicle where it was found by a student, agreed to resign in return for the district paying her $106,000 annual salary through Jan. 31.

• Jimmy Williams, 35, who had traveled from Texas to Plattsburgh, N.Y., to get married, was arrested in Houston and returned to New York, where he was charged with eight counts of arson after he set fire to vehicles when the nuptials were called off, police said.

• Will Roberson, an animal shelter worker in Huntsville, Ala., said the shelter rounded up donations and expert help to install a new sound system to pipe in soft rock music during the day and classical music at night to calm barking dogs and encourage more adoptions.

• Jennifer Giordano, 40, a cancer patient, is suing New Jersey's Motor Vehicle Commission because a worker made her remove her headscarf for a new driver's license photo, which she compared to being told to take off her shirt, saying, "It's like exposing yourself in a very raw way."

• Lynn Aronberg, 37, a former Miami Dolphins cheerleader and public relations consultant in West Palm Beach, Fla., will get a new BMW and $40,000 in an "amicable" divorce caused in part because she supports President Donald Trump and her husband, a Democratic prosecutor, doesn't.

• Amy Tremblay, 35, a New Hampshire "fugitive of the week" accused of bail violations on a drug conspiracy charge, was arrested after a tipster told U.S. marshals she could be found sunning herself in a relative's backyard in Haverhill, Mass.

• Nelson Cousin, 28, a high school track coach in Fostoria, Ohio, was fired after he was arrested, accused of texting nude photos to underage students and forcing his three school-age children to live with the rotting corpse of a dog in their home.

• Kenneth Manzanares, 39, of Utah, who is accused of killing his wife on a cruise ship bound for Alaska, told an acquaintance who walked into their blood-splattered cabin that "she would not stop laughing at him," the FBI said.

