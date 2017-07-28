Actor, comedian Katt Williams taking comedy show to North Little Rock

Actor and comedian Katt Williams is taking his comedy show to central Arkansas.

In a statement Friday, North Little Rock's Verizon Arena said Williams will perform at the venue Oct. 7 as part of his Great America Tour.

Williams has appeared on MTV's Wild n’ Out, and in films including Friday after Next. His HBO standup specials include The Pimp Chronicles, Its Pimpin’ Pimpin' and Kattpacalypse, according to the release.

In a statement included with the tour announcement, Williams said: In the past, we’ve thought if you’re this old, you can’t do that. If you’re this height, you can’t do that … We’ve got people doing miraculous things."