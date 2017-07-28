Subscribe Register Login

Friday, July 28, 2017, 6:21 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Actor, comedian Katt Williams taking comedy show to North Little Rock

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 5:13 p.m.

Comedian Katt Williams w/ Upcoming HBO Special

Comedian Katt Williams w/ Upcoming HBO Special


Actor and comedian Katt Williams is taking his comedy show to central Arkansas.

In a statement Friday, North Little Rock's Verizon Arena said Williams will perform at the venue Oct. 7 as part of his Great America Tour.

Williams has appeared on MTV's Wild n’ Out, and in films including Friday after Next. His HBO standup specials include The Pimp Chronicles, Its Pimpin’ Pimpin' and Kattpacalypse, according to the release.

In a statement included with the tour announcement, Williams said: In the past, we’ve thought if you’re this old, you can’t do that. If you’re this height, you can’t do that … We’ve got people doing miraculous things."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Actor, comedian Katt Williams taking comedy show to North Little Rock

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online