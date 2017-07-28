Employee dies after being electrocuted, falling in accident at Arkansas business, police say

An employee at a Benton County business died after he was electrocuted on the job Wednesday, according to police.

Keith Brosch, who worked at Home Brands at 4560 E. U.S. 412 in Siloam Springs, died in a workplace accident, spokesman Lt. Derek Spicer said in a news release from the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Brosch's cause of death was accidental electrocution and an elevated fall, the release said.

Spicer said that fire officials and medical personnel at the Siloam Springs Regional Hospital tried to save Brosch but were ultimately unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing, though police do not believe a criminal act led to Brosch's death, the release stated.