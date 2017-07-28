Man found fatally shot in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead near his home Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Ira Street around 3:40 a.m. and found the victim, identified as 36-year-old Damian Mitchell, North Little Rock Police Department spokeswoman Carmen Helton said.

Mitchell, who lives in the neighborhood, had been shot, she said. He was dead was police arrived.

No suspects have been identified. Police were interviewing witnesses Friday morning, she said.

