Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Crews called after SUV spotted in Arkansas lake
This article was published today at 11:31 a.m.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office removed a white Chevrolet Trailblazer from Beaver Lake Friday, July 28, 2017 near the Monte Ne boat dock. No one wa...
The Benton County Sheriff's Office removed a white Chevrolet Trailblazer from Beaver Lake Friday, July 28, 2017 near the Monte Ne boat dock. No one wa...
Emergency crews were called to an Arkansas lake Friday morning after an SUV was spotted in the water, but officials determined no one was inside it.
Benton County authorities, including the dive team, responded to Beaver Lake to investigate a partially submerged white Chevrolet Trailblazer near the Monte Ne boat dock, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
It wasn't clear how the SUV got into the water. Authorities said they were attempting to reach the vehicle's registered owner.
The Trailblazer was removed from the lake.
At least three other cars have been found in the water this year, including two in the same area, the newspaper reported.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: Crews called after SUV spotted in Arkansas lake
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.