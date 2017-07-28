PHOTOS: Crews called after SUV spotted in Arkansas lake

Emergency crews were called to an Arkansas lake Friday morning after an SUV was spotted in the water, but officials determined no one was inside it.

Benton County authorities, including the dive team, responded to Beaver Lake to investigate a partially submerged white Chevrolet Trailblazer near the Monte Ne boat dock, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

It wasn't clear how the SUV got into the water. Authorities said they were attempting to reach the vehicle's registered owner.

The Trailblazer was removed from the lake.

At least three other cars have been found in the water this year, including two in the same area, the newspaper reported.