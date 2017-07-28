FIRST LOOK: Soon-to-open Bark Bar in Little Rock appeals to humans, canine companions

Inside a long-vacant church building in Little Rock, a soon-to-open bar aims to have everyone and their dog yapping.

Bark Bar, which opens its doors Tuesday, is a concept that has its sights set on addressing the boozy appetites of adults and the playful spirits of their canine companions in one all-inclusive setting, co-owner Cara Fowler said.

Fowler as well as her business partner and friend Elizabeth Michael spent about four years developing the idea, which had been spurred from other concepts, including one in Austin, Texas. Much of the work began about 18 months ago.

The journey hasn’t necessarily been easy, Fowler said.

Challenges in meeting state Department of Health regulations — given the requirements on food safety in a environment catering to two-legged and four-legged patrons — were lengthy, but the community was receptive to the idea.

“It’s been really heart-warming,” Fowler said of the reaction. “You put yourself out there, and you’re not really sure how it’s going to turn out.”

Portraits of dogs framed in multicolored frames will fill the bar’s easternmost wall of “founding pawtners” — those who have supported the business through funding efforts. About 70 had been hung as of Friday. Seventy-five more were to be placed by the official opening.

“The dog community, God love 'em,” Fowler said.

All those who were a part of the fundraising campaign have been allowed to visit as part of the bar's soft opening at 1201 S. Spring St.

On Friday morning, the bar sat largely empty, apart from two high-spirited pooches enjoying toys strewn about on the floor as well as a handful of employees preparing for a select lunch crowd.

Customers, per health codes, must order and pick up their fare from windows set up in food-truck fashion instead of receiving their orders from a waitstaff.

"That is probably the cleanest kitchen in the state, just because we had so many things to check off," Fowler said. "Because it's new and hasn't been done before, there's a lot of curiosity and a lot of eyes on us."

Despite the hurdles, the co-owner said, to her knowledge, "there was no one that wanted to tell us no."

On tap at the full-service bar will be several beers, including craft selections from Little Rock-based Lost Forty Brewing. For those inclined to mixed drinks, an eclectic lineup of “Cockertails” such as the Pit Bullini, Melon Collie, Saucy Setter and Poodle Punch aims to tantalize the taste buds.

For the dogs, a lineup of “Canine Cuisine” includes the Spaniel Sunday — peanut butter, whipped cream and a dog biscuit.

Humans can enjoy a mix of frankfurters, complete with dog-related puns: The Dachshund, Schnauzer, Chili-Huahua and Reuben Pinscher, to name a few.

The Mission-style church building built in the 1930s was once home to St. Paul Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church and later a location of home-goods manufacturer Dreamweavers Inc.

Its cream-colored brick exterior is somewhat inconspicuous and rough in appearance, aged with time. Two weathered wooden doors positioned alongside another set of propped-open doors made of metal lead into a clean, airy interior.

An assortment of colored rope dog toys fashioned into a chandelier, complete with a blown glass adornment, welcomes patrons who look up in the entryway.

While many upgrades have been made inside, Fowler noted that historical elements remain — most notably, four mid-century modern-style light fixtures from the 1960s that are hung from the center of the building.

Outside, areas for canine play and human socializing feature a mixture of rocks, turf, lawn chairs and covered awnings.

Bark Bar will tentatively be open from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with the closing time in accordance with Little Rock's noise ordinances. It will be closed Mondays.