Blocks-apart break-ins at Little Rock bank, 2 restaurants likely connected, police say; 2 sought

Police believe a string of burglaries in southwest Little Rock early Friday are connected and are seeking two men in the break-ins.

Police said the burglars broke into a Taco Bueno, a Pizza Hut and a Centennial Bank, all located within a few blocks of each other just off Mabelvale Plaza Drive.

Security footage reportedly shows two men walking in the parking lot outside the Pizza Hut and Taco Bueno around 6 a.m. and one man wearing a mask and gloves inside Centennial Bank.

Police noted that no alarms went off inside the Taco Bueno or the Pizza Hut and that the vault at Centennial Bank was unlocked. The safe at Taco Bueno was pried open.

Taco Bueno and Pizza Hut are still checking their inventories the morning after the break-ins. A spokesman for Centennial Bank said nothing was stolen from its branch.