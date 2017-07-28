Suspect arrested in shooting at park outside Little Rock

A 53-year-old Little Rock man named as a suspect in a shooting at a park outside Little Rock last week has been arrested.

The Pulaski County sheriff's office said that Joe Kelly was arrested Friday in Benton and then booked into the Pulaski County jail.

Kelly faces charges of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons in the July 18 shooting at a park in the 3800 block of Frazier Pike in College Station.

The victim, who was reportedly shot in the leg and the hand, was later said to be in stable condition after being taken UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock.