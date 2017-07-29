Baby sitter accused of sex assault

HOT SPRINGS -- A homeless man was arrested on a felony warrant Wednesday afternoon stemming from allegations that he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl he was baby-sitting earlier this year.

Tyler Ray McKeller, 18, who lists no permanent address, was taken into custody about 3 p.m. and charged with second-degree sexual assault, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. He remained in custody Thursday in lieu of $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear Aug. 8 in Garland County District Court.

According to the affidavit, Hot Springs police detective Kenny May received a report May 2 that a 5-year-old girl had alleged that McKeller had assaulted her. The incident, which reportedly occurred at the girl's residence April 28, was reported to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline.

The girl was interviewed May 2 at Cooper Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center and said McKeller was at her residence to watch her and other younger children, according to the affidavit. No other adults were present.

A forensic interviewer used anatomical diagrams and a doll while talking to the girl, the affidavit said.

On June 30, May spoke to the girl's mother, who confirmed that McKeller was left to watch over the younger children for a short time the night of the complaint. She said she confronted McKeller about the allegations and he admitted he tickled the girl but denied any sexual contact, according to the affidavit.

