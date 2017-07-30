Home / Latest News /
5th homicide reported in Little Rock in less than 1 week
This article was published today at 9:39 a.m.
Little Rock police said Sunday morning that they are investigating an overnight homicide, the fifth reported in Arkansas' capital city since Monday.
The department said on Twitter that a Hispanic male victim was found at 5300 Baseline Road, the listed address for Quail Valley Apartments.
No arrests have been made in the slaying, which is the 37th homicide in Little Rock this year.
Four other killings have been reported in the city since Monday, including two in the last two days.
Om Saturday night, police identified the man found fatally shot inside a Jeep Cherokee that crashed into the Berkley Apartments at 1601 N. Shackleford Road about 11 p.m. Friday. Carlo Marigliano, 31, is not from the Little Rock area, authorities said.
Steven McPherson, 43, of North Little Rock was shot at the Big Country Chateau apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road on Thursday night and later died at a local hospital.
Shootings reported within minutes of each other at separate locations in the city Monday night left a 14-year-old boy and Loren Robinson, 30, dead.
No arrests have been made in any of those killings.
Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
DoubleBlind says... July 30, 2017 at 10:16 a.m.
LR is on our way to a gun death-per-day. Yet another dubious distinction for AR. And they keep mounting.
