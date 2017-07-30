INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72202
• 1401 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, business, Antonio Mitchell, 11 p.m. July 18, cash total unknown, property value unknown.
• 2324 W. Daisy L Gatson Bates Drive, residence, Willie Jones, 1:15 p.m. July 19, property value unknown.
72204
• 1500 John Barrow Road, business, Candys Williams, 9 p.m. July 18, cash totaling $1,000, property value unknown.
72205
• 105 Fountain Ave., residence, Hunter Bridges, 6 p.m. July 15, property valued at $535.
• 6000 W. Markham St., business, Ryan Stewart, 12:59 a.m. July 16, property valued at $702.
72207
• 1201 Florida Ave., residence, Garrett Pender, 1 p.m. July 18, property valued at $1,400.
72209
• 5 Foxboro Circle, residence, Markita Alexander, 7 a.m. July 2, property value unknown.
• 8213 Baseline Road, business, unknown, 6:03 a.m. July 16, property value unknown.
• 9522 Comstock Road, residence, Santos Medina, 7 p.m. July 17, property value unknown.
• 9522 Comstock Road, residence, Demetrio Medina, 3 p.m. July 18, property valued at $235.
• 6313 Butler Road, residence, Angel Long, 2:05 a.m. July 19, property valued at $750.
• 8620 Edwina Drive, residence, Alicia Parks, 9:26 a.m. July 19, property value unknown.
• 9 Regina Circle, residence, Manuel Paredez, 7 p.m. July 19, property valued at $401.
72211
• 1602 Green Mountain Drive, residence, James Burns, 3:23 p.m. July 19, property value unknown.
72212
• 1520 Market St., business, Mahek Shaw, 10 p.m. July 18, cash totaling $7,000, property valued at $3,200.
72223
• 11900 Pleasant Ridge Road, residence, Jamaal Watson, 1:30 p.m. July 12, property valued at $1,899.
North Little Rock
72114
• 803 E. 13th St., residence, Paul Smith, 1 a.m. July 15, property valued at $525.
• 2911 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 7 a.m. July 15, cash totaling $140, property valued at $570.
• 701 W. 18th St., Apt. 104, residence, Kieara Anderson, 11 p.m. July 16, property valued at $340.
72116
• 4605 N. Magnolia St., residence, Brian Christian, 10:32 p.m. July 18, cash total unknown, property valued at $970.
72117
• 124 Park Place, residence, Cecil Walker, 9 p.m. July 15, property valued at $455.
• 7104 E. Bethany Road, residence, Crystal Robinson, 1 a.m. July 16, property valued at $300.
72118
• 4801 MacArthur Drive, business, unknown, 1:14 a.m. July 18, property valued at $7,000.
• 6820 Crystal Hill Road, residence, Kyle Dishman, 4:25 p.m. July 19, cash totaling $340, property valued at $1,900.
• 2001 Parkway Drive, business, Jon Faulkner, 8:30 p.m. July 19, property valued at $1,300.
