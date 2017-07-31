'Napoleon Dynamite' star named starter for 2018 World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade in Arkansas

An actor whose role as a nerdy high schooler in Napoleon Dynamite catapulted his career in Hollywood will be the starter for next year’s World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reports that Jon Heder will lead the 2018 parade, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. — an hour later than in previous years.

“Jon’s personality will fit right in with the atmosphere of fun that is the hallmark of our great little parade,” said Steve Arrison, CEO of Visit Hot Springs, in a statement to the newspaper.

Apart from Napoleon Dynamite, Heder is known for his roles in Blades of Glory, Surfs Up, The Benchwarmers, School for Scoundrels and Just Like Heaven.

Heder most recently voiced the character of “Pickle” in Disney XD’s animated series Pickle and Peanut.

The 98-foot St. Patrick’s Day parade, which strolls through Bridge Street in downtown Hot Springs, will celebrate its 15th year in 2018.

Read the full story in the Sentinel-Record here.