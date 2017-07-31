Passenger killed, driver hurt after vehicle hits tree on Arkansas highway

An Arkansas woman died in a crash Friday after a vehicle she was traveling in hit a tree in Ouachita County, Arkansas State Police said.

Joshua C. Haggood, a 35-year-old man from Texarkana, was driving north on Arkansas 7 near Camden when he lost control on a curve in the road, a police report said.

Michelle N. Daniel, 31, of Camden was in the passenger seat when the 2012 Hyundai hit a tree around 10:45 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Haggood was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock to receive treatment for his injuries.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

There have been at least 280 fatal wrecks in Arkansas this year, according to preliminary data.