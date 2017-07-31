LIST: Little Rock Restaurant Month kicks off, highlights downtown fare at start

A month-long spotlight of Little Rock’s restaurants kicked off Monday, with deals on eats at some of the top-rated options in Arkansas’ capital city.

At its start, Little Rock Restaurant Month, a project of the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, will highlight downtown fare.

From Monday through Sunday, patrons can dine on some of the area’s most recognizable restaurants along the Arkansas River and just to its south.

“Little Rock’s food scene has really taken off in recent years. In addition to our historic landmark establishments, we have seen a rise in local artisan and farm-to-table fare," said Gretchen Hall, president and CEO of the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

By the end of August, the event will have celebrated five distinct areas of the city: downtown, midtown and the River Market as well as western and southwestern portions of Little Rock.

Participating restaurants downtown are:

• 109 & Co., 109 Main St.

• 4 Square, 405 President Clinton Ave.

• @ The Corner, 201 E. Markham St.

• Big Whiskey’s, 225 E. Markham St.

• Bookends, 120 River Market Blvd.

• Boulevard Bread Co., 1417 Main St.

• Buenos Aires Grill & Cafe, 614 President Clinton Ave.

• Bridges inside Doubletree, 424 W. Markham St.

• Cache Restaurant, 425 President Clinton Ave.

• Cafe @Heifer, 1 World Ave.

• Capital Bar & Grill, 111 W. Markham St.

• Capitol Smokehouse & Grill, 915 W. Capitol Ave.

• Community Bakery, 1200 Main St.

• Copper Grill, 300 E. 3rd St.

• Damgoode Pies, 500 President Clinton Ave.

• Dizzy’s Gypsy Bistro, 200 River Market Ave.

• Doe’s Eat Place, 1023 W. Markham St.

• Dugan’s Pub, 401 E. 3rd St.

• EJ’s Eats and Drinks, 523 Center St.

• Flying Fish, 511 President Clinton Ave.

• Green Leaf Grill, 601 S. Gaines St.

• Gus’ Fried Chicken, 300 President Clinton Ave.

• Iriana’s 201 E. Markham St.

• Larry’s Pizza, 1122 S. Center St.

• Lost Forty Brewing, 501 Byrd St.

• Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St.

• Raduno Brick Oven & Barroom, 1318 Main St.

• Rebel Kettle Brewing, 822 E. 6th St.

• Revolution Taco and Tequila Lounge, 310 President Clinton Ave.

• The Root Cafe, 1500 S. Main St.

• Samantha’s Tap Room & Wood Grill, 322 Main St.

• Skye’s Little Bistro, 405 E. 3rd St.

• Slick’s Sandwich Shop, 101 E. Capitol Ave.

• Soul Fish Cafe, 306 Main St.

• South on Main, 1304 Main St.

• Stickyz, 107 River Market Ave.

• Vino’s, 923 W. 7th St.

• Zeteo Coffee, 610 President Clinton Ave.

• Zin Wine Bar, 300 River Market Ave.

A full listing of the discounts as part of Little Rock Restaurant Month is available by visiting the official website of the event, which is in its eighth year.