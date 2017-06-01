Arkansas high school band director found guilty of sexual assault of student

An Arkansas high school band director has been found guilty of two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The jury returned with its verdict around 12:30 p.m. after 58-year-old Carl Lyle Mouton earlier took the stand, denying the allegations and saying that the teen victim would on occasion "ambush [him] with hugs."

The prosecution argued in court Wednesday that while the girl might have had a “schoolgirl crush” on her teacher, Mouton took advantage of those feelings and repeatedly molested her.

Mouton faces up to 40 years in prison. Sentencing is expected to be determined later Thursday.

An Arkansas high school band director on Thursday denied accusations that he sexually assaulted a student, saying the teen would “ambush [him] with hugs."

Carl Lyle Mouton took the stand in Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright’s courtroom shortly after 10 a.m. Mouton, a Maumelle High School band director, faces two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The jury began its deliberations after hearing Mouton's testimony. No verdict had been reached as of 11:50 a.m. If convicted, Mouton faces up to 40 years imprisonment.

The charges were filed after a student told authorities that Mouton molested her around the school’s band hall from the time she was 14 until she was 16, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Prosecutors said Mouton in July 2015 pulled down the teen’s shirt and kissed her breasts.

The student, who is now 17, has since left the school. Mouton was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested in May 2016.

When Mouton took the stand Thursday, his attorney, Jeff Rosenzweig, took him through his employment history. Mouton, now 58, grew up in Blytheville, studied music education at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville and has been teaching in Pulaski County since 1987.

Mouton then described the former student and said she was “very bright” and “affectionate” toward him.

“She would, at times, ambush me with hugs,” Mouton said, before miming the hug to jurors. He said students who offer hugs are not uncommon, adding that teachers learn early how to have as little bodily contact with students as possible when they see an impending hug coming.

Mouton denied the sexual assault multiple times while on the stand and told jurors the accusations stem from a man on a band boosters organization who held a grudge.

Mouton said he asked the man to leave the organization, which led to a fight. The same day of the falling out, the girl’s accusations of sexual assault were made known to the authorities by a close friend of the man’s, according to Mouton’s defense attorney.

Deputy prosecutor Jeanna Sherrill told jurors that the man ousted by Mouton was not acting as president of the band boosters organization at the time, and that he still volunteers with the high school in a different capacity.

Sherrill also questioned Mouton on a statement he made to police. In the statement, Mouton brings up the name of the victim before he knows exactly who is accusing him, Sherrill said.

Mouton maintained that he heard the girl’s name from his principal prior to his encounter with police. He was just “trying to put it all together” in his mind, Mouton said.

