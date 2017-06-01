Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Q&A: Razorback defender Gabe Richardson
This article was published today at 2:01 p.m.
PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER
Arkansas defensive end/linebacker Gabe Richardson was a guest of Recruiting Thursday one last time before reporting to Fayetteville on Sunday.
Richardson, 6-4, 240 pounds, of Hutchinson Communty College in Kansas initially chose to join the Hogs as a blue shirt and be awarded a scholarship at a later time. He's an intriguing athlete with the versatility to play on the line or as a linebacker.
He spoke of his excitement of being a Hog and his future in Fayetteville.
