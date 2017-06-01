Weekend Calendar

Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Art & Exhibits

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. "Annual Delta Exhibition," June 9-Aug. 27. "Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition," through July 23. "Drawing on History: The National Drawing Invitational Retrospective," through Sept. 24. "The Creativity Phenomenon: Acrylic Paintings by Deborah Poe," through July 2. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.

THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. "Rites of Summer," Dawn Bearden, Lori DeYmaz, Shelley Gentry, Louise Harris, Terri Haugen, continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.

BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Historic Bridges of Arkansas," through Aug. 26. "The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in WWII Arkansas," through June 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 918-3033.

CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Daniel Coston Paintings," through July 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.

CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette gallery show, through July 7. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER 1200 President Clinton Ave. "Xtreme BUGS," through July 23. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; retired military, college students and ages 62 and older, $8; children 6-17, $6; active military and children under 6, free. (501) 374-4242.

CORE BREWING 411 Main St., North Little Rock. "The Paintings of Luis Atilano," through July 15. Hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. (501) 372-1390.

ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Stories of Empowerment: Inspiration Through the Decades," 5-7 p.m. June 8. "Take Your Purse With You: The Reimagined Work of Katherine Strause," through Aug. 27. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.

GALLERY 26 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd. Sean Sapp and Byron Taylor, through July 8. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 664-8996.

GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St., North Little Rock. Spring exhibition, through June 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. gregthompsonfineart.comor (501) 664-2787.

HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Gordon and Wenonah Fay Holl: Collecting a Legacy," June 9-Feb. 4; reception, 5-8 p.m. June 9. "Dawn Holder and Melissa Cowper-Smith: Traces Remain," and "Dani Ives: Portraits of Friends," through Aug. 6. "All of Arkansas: An Exhibition of Arkansas Made, County by County," through March. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.

JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. "The Great War/Arkansas in World War I," through June 12. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.

L&L BECK ART GALLERY 5705 Kavanaugh Blvd. June exhibit: "Go West, Young Man!" Giclee drawing, 7 p.m. June 15. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 660-4006.

MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "Work, Fight, Give: American Relief Posters of World War II," Tuesday-Aug. 16; reception, 2-5 p.m. Tuesday. Stars and Stripes Celebration for Flag Day, 7 p.m. June 11. Screening: Section 60: Arlington National Cemetery, 6:30 p.m. June 13. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.

MATT MCLEOD FINE ART GALLERY 108 W. Sixth St. "Just the Way Things Are," Jeremy Couch, through June 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 725-8508.

MOSAIC TEMPLARS CULTURAL CENTER 501 W. Ninth St. "Not Forgotten: An Arkansas Family Album," Nina Robinson, Tuesday-Sept. 2; reception, 6-8 p.m. June 15. Juneteenth Celebration with music, vendors, children's activities, noon-6 p.m. June 17. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (501) 683-3593.

M2 GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road, Suite 918. "Neal Harrington, 20 Years," through June 16. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 225-6257.

MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. "Human Plus," through Sept. 10. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.

OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Celebrate Arkansas Statehood, 1-6 p.m. Saturday. "Cabinet of Curiosities," through fall 2018. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," through early 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.

SWAY NIGHT CLUB 412 S. Louisiana St. "Antigallery," art event with works by Arkansas LGBTQ artists, 5-9 p.m. June 9. 18+ night club. antigalleryarts@gmail.com or (501) 612-0739.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. "MA Thesis Exhibition: Other Than the Sum of Our Parts," Matt TerAvest, Maners/Pappas Gallery, through Tuesday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 569-8977.

WILLIAM F. LAMAN PUBLIC LIBRARY 2801 Orange St., North Little Rock. "Arkansas League of Artists Members' Show," Monday-July 28; reception, 6-8 p.m. June 9. Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 758-1720.

Around Arkansas

ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. "Consider My Perspective," through June 16. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.

ARKANSAS CRAFT SCHOOL 110 E. Main St., Mountain View. Variety of classes and instructors. Call for prices and times. arkansascraftschool.org or (870) 269-8397.

ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.

ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY MUSEUM 320 University Loop West Circle, Jonesboro. "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. (870) 972-2074.

ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. Screening: Dream Land: Little Rock's West 9th Street, 2 p.m. Saturday. "Color In Space: The Art of Justin Bryant," through Sept. 9. "Magnificent Me," Oct. 28. "Resilience," through July 8. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.

ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. Just a Hint: NWA Ballet Theatre, 7:30 p.m. June 9, $10. "Legacy and Lament," Natalie Conway, and "No Corners," Cathy Fritschie Gilbert, through June 28. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.

CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.

CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.

CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Chihuly: In the Gallery and In the Forest," Dale Chihuly, Saturday--Aug. 14. "Roy Lichtenstein in Focus," through July 31. Seated Woman in Chemise, Pablo Picasso, through July. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.

EUREKA SPRINGS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs."World War One in Eureka Springs and Around the World," through Nov. 11. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 253-9417.

FAIRFIELD BAY LIBRARY 369 Dave Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. "The Art of Sue Allen Pico," through Aug. 31. Hours: 1-4 p.m. Monday-Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday. (501) 884-4930.

FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "Roots, Rhythm and Rock -- Music That Moved Fort Smith: Second Movement, 1945-1995," through June. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.

FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. "K. Nelson Harper: Lasting Impressions," today-September 3; reception, 5-7 p.m. today, $5 nonmembers. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.

HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.

JUSTUS FINE ART GALLERY 827-A Central Ave., Hot Springs. "Summer Series I," Friday-June 30; reception, 5-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 321-2335.

MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.

MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.

NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. New artworks by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.

ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. "On Fields Far Away: Our Community During the Great War," through Sept. 23. Finders Keepers, 1 p.m. last Friday of the month. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.

SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. Tea with Mrs. Potts, 10 a.m. Saturday, $25. Comfy Classics and Conversations with Christopher A. McCroskey, 7 p.m. Saturday. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.

SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. "Quiet Places Along the Way," Judy Howard, through July 31. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday. (479) 788-7300.

WALTON ARTS CENTER 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "Glacial Shifts, Changing Perspectives," Diane Burko, through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and before performances. (479) 443-5600.

Dance

Central Arkansas

ARKANSAS SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY every Monday, Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Beginners class, 7-8 p.m. Intermediate and advanced class, 8-9 p.m. No partner or experience required. Cost: $5 per night. (501) 821-4746.

CARELINK FITNESS AND WELLNESS CENTER 12th and Cleveland streets. Little Rock Country Dancers, 6-8:30 p.m. second, third and fourth Sundays most months; lessons 6-7 p.m.; members $5, guests $6; littlerockcountrydancers.com, lrcd.president.2016@gmail.com or (501) 821-9353. Ballroom, Latin and Swing Social Dance Association, 8-10:30 p.m. second and fourth Fridays; free dance lessons with admission, 7-8 p.m.; members $10, guests $15, students $7; blsdance.org, (501) 673-4090. Little Rock Bop Club, 7-10 p.m. every Wednesday; beginning swing-dance lessons (free with admission), 7-8 p.m.; members $4, guests $7; littlerockbopclub.com or (501) 350-4712.

COUNTRY DANCE SOCIETY Park Hill Presbyterian Church, 3520 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. Dance 7:30-9:30 p.m. every first, third and fifth Friday of the month. Admission: society members $4, nonmembers $5. All ages, no experience needed. (501) 603-5305.

LET'S DANCE STUDIO Tanglewood Center, 7509 Cantrell Road. Ballroom dance, 7-10 p.m. second Saturday of the month, $12, first visit $5. Latin and swing dance, lesson 7 p.m., dance 8-11 p.m. third and fifth Fridays, $13. Group classes, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, $10. (501) 663-7724.

LITTLE ROCK SALSA 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, Club 27, 614 President Clinton Ave. $5-$10. littlerocksalsa.com or (501) 414-0400.

Around Arkansas

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE MERRY MIXERS 7 p.m. every first and third Saturday of the month, Coronado Center, Hot Springs Village. Cost: $10, cash bar, season discount for members. (501) 915-8111.

SPA CITY BOP AND SWING DANCE CLUB 7 p.m. every second, fourth and fifth Friday of the month, VFW, 2231 E. Grand Ave., Hot Springs. Social dancing. Free lessons with $20 membership, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Friday admission: $2. spacitydanceclub.com or (501) 760-7375.

WARD COUNTRY DANCE Hickory Street and Arkansas 319, off U.S. 67/167, Ward. Ward Country Playboys, 7 p.m. Fridays. Admission: $6. (501) 605-3251.

Film

Central Arkansas

CHRIS BROWN: WELCOME TO MY LIFE 7:30 p.m. June 8, Rave Cinemas, 18 Colonel Glenn Plaza Drive. Tickets: $12-$14. FathomEvents.com or (501) 687-0499.

MOVIES IN THE PARK 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 26, River Market Amphitheater, 400 President Clinton Ave. La La Land, Wednesday. rivermarket.info or (501) 375-2552.

Letters

Around Arkansas

BEST PRACTICES FOR YOUR ONLINE WRITING PLATFORM 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Cost: $50. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.

WRITER'S NIGHT OUT 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 2018, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut, Rogers. (479) 292-3665.

WRITING WORKSHOP 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays through June 29,Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Be the Gateway: Find Your Readers. Cost: $50. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.

Music

Central Arkansas

ACAPELLA RISING REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Mondays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Barbershop quartet rehearsals open to all who want to participate or listen. acapellarising.com or (501) 791-7464.

ARKANSAS CELTIC MUSIC SOCIETY 2:30-5 p.m. every Sunday, Hibernia Irish Tavern, 9700 N. Rodney Parham Road. Irish traditional music session. Musicians, dancers, storytellers, listeners welcome. arcelts.com or (501) 246-4340.

HUMAN TOGETHER CHOIR "OPEN SING" 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Hillcrest Hall, 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd. humantogether.net or (501) 766-7814.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK COMMUNITY BAND 7:30 p.m. June 9, Lakewood Village under the big canopy, between McCain Mall and North Hills Boulevard, North Little Rock. Lawn chairs or blankets recommended. nlrcommunityband.com or (501) 758-2576.

RACKENSACK FOLKLORE SOCIETY 7 p.m. first Monday of every month, Arkansas Arts Center, Ninth and Commerce streets. Folk music concerts. (501) 765-1131.

A STARS AND STRIPES CELEBRATION 7 p.m. June 11, MacArthur Park, 503 E. Ninth St. Presented by Little Rock Wind Symphony. Bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets. (501) 666-0777.

TOP OF THE ROCK REHEARSALS 7-10 p.m. Tuesdays, Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. Kiehl Ave., Sherwood. Ladies barbershop chorus rehearsals open to all women. (501) 580-7835.

WILDWOOD ACADEMY OF MUSIC & THE ARTS FESTIVAL Lucy Lockett Cabe Festival Theatre complex, Wildwood Park, 20919 Denny Road. "Kiril Laskarov, violinist," 7:30 p.m. June 13; "Joo Won Kang, baritone," 7:30 p.m. June 22; "Kelly Singer, soprano," 7:30 p.m. June 29; "The Fourth Wall in Concert," 7:30 p.m. July 13. Suggested donation: $15. (501) 821-7275.

Around Arkansas

LIVE AT FIVE 5-7 p.m. first Friday of the month, Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain, Friday. Admission: members $5, nonmembers $10. (870) 536-3375.

SPENCER'S CORNER 801 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Real Thing jazz trio, 7-10 p.m. first Friday of every month. (501) 624-4976.

STARDUST BIG BAND 3 p.m. June 11, Arlington Hotel Crystal Ballroom, 239 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Music, dancing, cash bar. Admission: $10, students free. stardustband.net or (501) 767-5482.

SYMPHONY OF NORTHWEST ARKANSAS 495 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville. "Pops: Music and Animation," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Tickets: $30-$52. sonamusic.org or (479) 443-6600.

Special Events

Central Arkansas

BERRY PICKING ON WYE MOUNTAIN 7 a.m.-noon Monday-Saturday June-July, Wye Mountain. Blueberries and blackberries, flowers, barrel train rides. Costs vary. (501) 330-1906.

CAR AND TRUCK SHOW 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 10, Goodsell Truck Accessories, 401 Municipal Drive, Jacksonville. (501) 982-2245.

CARTI TOUR DE ROCK 6 a.m. Saturday, River Trail Station, 140 Riverfront Drive, North Little Rock. Cost: $25-$60. CARTI.com or (501) 296-3406.

DAVE RAMSEY'S FINANCIAL PEACE UNIVERSITY 4 p.m. Sundays through July 30, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 908 S. Cross St. Lessons include budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies and investing. (615) 371-8881, Extension 5572.

DOG SAFETY EVENT 10 a.m. Saturday, Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library & Learning Center, 4800 W. 10th St. Dog safety lessons for children. awright@cals.org or (501) 978-3878.

GLOBAL RUNNING DAY 6 a.m. Wednesday, Murray Park, along Rebsamen Park Road. Registration required. globalrunninglittlerock.racesonline.com or (501) 918-5321.

LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.

LITTLE ROCK COUNCIL OF GARDEN CLUBS 10 a.m. first Wednesday of the month, Hillcrest Hall, 1501 Kavanaugh Blvd. (501) 663-7515.

LITTLE ROCK FARMERS MARKET 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 30, River Market, 400 President Clinton Ave. rivermarket.info or (501) 375-2552.

LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Craw'n for the Zoo crawfish, beer, music, $45-$50. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older and children 1-12 $9.95. (501) 666-2406.

MAUMELLE GARDEN CLUB 6:30 p.m. first Thursday of the month, Maumelle Senior Services Center, 550 Edgewood Drive, Maumelle. Topics and speakers. (501) 349-7212.

RACE RELATIONS IN WORLD WAR I ARKANSAS June 10-11, Arkansas State Archives, One Capitol Mall. (501) 682-6900.

RIVERFEST today-Sunday, Riverfront Park. Flowing on the River, 6-9 p.m. today; advance $30, at the door $40. Riverfest, 5-11 p.m. Friday, 1-11 p.m. Saturday; advance $40, at the gate $55, children 10 and under free with paying adult. 40th anniversary, 1-9 p.m. Sunday; $5, free for children and Riverfest ticket-holders. riverfestarkansas.com or (501) 255-3378.

SANDWICHING IN HISTORY noon Friday, J. Carmelite Convent and Chapel, 7201 W. 32nd St. A brief lecture and tour of the property. (501) 324-9880.

SAVE THE CHILDREN'S ADVOCATE FOR KIDS TRAINING 5:30-7:30 p.m. today, First United Methodist Church, 723 Center St. savethechildrenactionnetwork.org or (202) 794-1754.

SENIOR NET University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Donald W. Reynolds Institute on Aging, 629 Jack Stephens Drive. Facebook Workshop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 16. One-on-One Computer Support, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in June, $25 by appointment. littlerockseniornet.com or (501) 603-1262.

TREATMENT HOMES CELEBRATION 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Arkansas Governor's Mansion, 1800 Center St. Cost: $75. (501) 372-5039.

YOUTH BRIDGE CAMP 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26-30, Little Rock Bridge House, 7415 Indiana Ave. Hosted by the Little Rock Duplicate Bridge Club. Ages 11-18. No prior experience required. Deadline to register: Monday. Fee: $10 includes lunch and snacks and commemorative T-shirt. (501) 351-1395.

Around Arkansas

ANTIQUE/CLASSIC CAR DISPLAY 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Hardin Baptist Church, Arkansas 270 and Todd Lynn Drive, White Hall. (870) 247-1258.

ARKANSAS FALLEN RIDERS BREAKFAST 9:15 a.m. first Saturday of the month, First Christian Church, 3911 S. Hazel St., Pine Bluff. Donations. (870) 247-2522.

COWBOY ACTION SHOOTING 9 a.m.-1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday, Frisco City, near Rogers. arkansasleadslingers.org or (479) 422-8554.

GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS Magnolia Room, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Gardening for Pollinators, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 8, reservations required, $35-$50. Advanced Health Hikes, 9-10 a.m. Mondays through June 19.Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Admission: $15, children 4-12 $5. garvangardens.org or (501) 262-9300.

GIVE CANCER THE BOOT noon-7 p.m. June 11, Woodlawn Arena, Arkansas 31 North, Lonoke. Rodeo fundraiser for Jessica Donahue. Rodeo, silent auction, music, food trucks. Cost: $5 per rodeo participant. (501) 388-2968.

HOME BUYER WORKSHOP 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Centennial Bank, 1400 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville. (479) 966-7177.

LUM & ABNER FESTIVAL Friday-Saturday, Janssen Park, Janssen & Port Arthur avenues and Ninth and Seventh streets, Mena. Various events and activities. (479) 394-8355.

LYE SOAP-MAKING WORKSHOP 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 10, The Plantation Agriculture Museum, junction of U.S. 165 and Arkansas 161, Scott. Deadline to register: Monday. Cost: $25. (501) 961-1409.

NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVORS DAY 7:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Parrot Island Waterpark, 7300 Zero St., Fort Smith. (479) 782-6302.

NORMA LAMPERT MEMORIAL LUPUS SPRINGERS 5K RACE AND WALK TO END LUPUS 8 a.m. Saturday, Mid-America Park, 101 College Drive, Hot Springs. Registration 6:30-7:45 a.m. Cost: $25. (501) 525-9380.

OZARK FOLK CENTER STATE PARK DAY CAMP 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-June 9, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. Ages 8-12. Pre-registration deadline Saturday. Cost: $65. ozarkfolkcenter.com or (870) 269-3851.

SETTLEMENT TOURS through Nov. 18, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. A tour of a special setting depicting early settlement life in Scott. Tour hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cost: $3. (501) 377-2132.

VETERANS FINANCIAL WORKSHOP 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Brookdale Conway, 1160 Hogan Lane, Conway. Event is free but please register. (501) 513-4300.

WOOLLY HOLLOW FUN DAY 11 a.m-3 p.m. June 8, Woolly Hollow State Park, 82 Woolly Hollow Road, Greenbrier. (501) 679-2098.

Theater

Central Arkansas

GODSPELL through June 25, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 601 Main St. Pre-show director talks, 6:15 p.m. today. Beer Night, 6 p.m. today. Opening Night Pre-Celebration, 6 p.m. Friday. Party with Cast, following Friday performance. Cast Cabaret, 6:30 p.m. June 12. Live From Foster's, 6 p.m. June 9. Sign Interpreter Night, 7 p.m. June 24. After-party following June 24 performance. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday and Sunday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25-$55; Pay Your Age Night, Sunday. therep.org or (501) 378-0445.

IT HAPPENED AT THE NUNASTERY 6-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and June 9-10, Jubilus Annual Dinner Theater, Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 1321 S. Van Buren St. Dinner 6-7:15 p.m.; show time: 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $15-$20; senior citizens $15; children $8-$10. (501) 661-1756.

PAW PATROL LIVE 6 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. Tickets: $17-$110. Ticketmaster.com or (800) 745-3000.

ROUGH NIGHT AT THE REMO ROOM through June 17, The Joint, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Showtimes: 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Tickets: $24. TheJointArgenta.com or (501) 372-0205.

SOUTHERN CROSSROADS Tuesday-July 8, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. Wednesday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. murrysdp.com or (501) 562-3131.

SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL through Saturday, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. Wednesday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. (501) 562-3131.

Around Arkansas

THE DINGDONG through Sunday, TheatreSquared, 505 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets: $15-$45. (479) 443-5600.

LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST 7:30 p.m. June 9-10, June 17-18, June 25, June 29, July 2, July 4, July 7. McAlister Hall lawn, University of Central Arkansas, Conway. Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre production. Suggested donation: $15. (866) 810-0012 or arkshakes.com.

MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON'S Friday-June 11, The Pocket Community Theatre, 170 Ravine St., Hot Springs. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $10, children 12 and under $5. pockettheatre.com or (501) 623-8585.

NUNSENSE 7 p.m. Saturdays through June 10, The Five Star Dinner Theatre, 701 Central Ave., Hot Springs National Park. Tickets: $22.50-$49. thefivestartheatre.com or (501) 318-1600.

Auditions

Central Arkansas

WILDWOOD AUDITIONS noon-6 p.m. by appointment Saturday, Lucy Lockett Cabe Festival Theatre complex, Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road. Annie: rehearsal beginning Aug. 20; performance dates: Oct. 26-29. Into the Woods: rehearsal beginning Jan. 22; performance dates: April 12-15. Email jeriddick@praeclara.org for an appointment. (501) 821-7275.

Weekend on 06/01/2017