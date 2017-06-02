Little Rock Zoo's lion exhibit to close for fence upgrade, 2 new animals

The Little Rock Zoo will add two new lions after a fence upgrade is completed at the exhibit where 10-year-old Bakari has lived alone since the death of lioness Sidney last year.

The zoo said in a statement that the lion exhibit will be shut for up to eight weeks beginning Monday while the fence is replaced with a taller one with new wiring. It described the work as a "proactive measure."

The statement also said "two new young female lions" would be added to the exhibit once the fence is completed.

Bakari will be kept inside during the work and provided "extra enrichment" to keep him active, the statement noted.

Sidney was euthanized in October after her health deteriorated, the zoo said then.