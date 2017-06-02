Subscribe Register Login

Friday, June 02, 2017, 10:39 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Little Rock Zoo's lion exhibit to close for fence upgrade, 2 new animals

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 10:35 a.m.

FILE — Bakari, a male lion at the Little Rock Zoo, tears the paper off of an empty box scented with cinnamon Tuesday at the zoo in this 2015 file photo.

PHOTO BY STATON BREIDENTHAL

FILE — Bakari, a male lion at the Little Rock Zoo, tears the paper off of an empty box scented with cinnamon Tuesday at the zoo in this 2015 file photo.


The Little Rock Zoo will add two new lions after a fence upgrade is completed at the exhibit where 10-year-old Bakari has lived alone since the death of lioness Sidney last year.

The zoo said in a statement that the lion exhibit will be shut for up to eight weeks beginning Monday while the fence is replaced with a taller one with new wiring. It described the work as a "proactive measure."

The statement also said "two new young female lions" would be added to the exhibit once the fence is completed.

Bakari will be kept inside during the work and provided "extra enrichment" to keep him active, the statement noted.

Sidney was euthanized in October after her health deteriorated, the zoo said then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Little Rock Zoo's lion exhibit to close for fence upgrade, 2 new animals

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online