Man in jail after girls seen fleeing

An Arkansas man was arrested after a 15-year-old girl who was seen running along a road without pants told deputies last week that she had been sexually assaulted, authorities said.

Jeremy Watkins, 34, of Ash Flat was taken into custody after deputies from the Izard County sheriff's office responded to a report of "two young girls" running down Day Road wearing T-shirts and no pants, according to a news release.

Authorities said the girls were seen on the road near Horseshoe Bend around 4:30 p.m. May 25.

Izard County Deputy Mike Foster found the girls in a field near the road, the release said. The 15-year-old told deputies that she had been sexually assaulted, according to the sheriff's office.

The other girl's age was not released. It was not immediately clear whether the second girl also reported being assaulted.

Metro on 06/02/2017