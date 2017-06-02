Home / Latest News /
Officials respond to possible drowning at Little Rock apartment complex; 1 taken to hospital
A person was taken to the hospital after officials responded to a report of a possible drowning at a Little Rock apartment complex.
The Little Rock Fire Department received a call shortly after midnight Friday to Riverwalk Apartments, 2400 Riverfront Drive, said spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver.
Weaver said Engine 10 arrived and assisted Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services at the scene before the victim was transported to a local hospital.
Additional information regarding that person’s condition was not immediately available Friday afternoon.
