Arkansas elite prospect camp updates

The Arkansas elite prospect camp today is expected to draw several impressive athletes and will kick off a busy camp season this month. Registeration is from 10 to 11. The camp starts shortly after registeration.

Some of the prospects expected to take part include:

2019 DE Cole Mashburn- Norman,(Okla.) North- Offers from Iowa State, Memphis

2018 S-LB Anthony Goodlow -Del City, Okla.

DL Billy Ferrell- Fordyce

2019 WR Jameson Williams- Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis- Has offers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Kentucky, Wisconsin and others.

2019 RB-LB Jax Dineen- Lawrence, Kansas.- Kansas offer

Visiting:

DB Tanner McCalister-Rockwall, (Texas) Rockwall-Heath- He said Friday's visit went well and he's looking forward visiting more today.

OL Jalynn Strickland- Waycross (Ga.) Ware County plans to tour Fayetteville and the surrounding area today before heading back home.

LB commit Bumper Pool-Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy

Updates will be posted thoughout the day: