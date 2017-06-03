Home /
Arkansas elite prospect camp updates
By Richard Davenport , Dudley E. Dawson
The Arkansas elite prospect camp today is expected to draw several impressive athletes and will kick off a busy camp season this month. Registeration is from 10 to 11. The camp starts shortly after registeration.
Some of the prospects expected to take part include:
2019 DE Cole Mashburn- Norman,(Okla.) North- Offers from Iowa State, Memphis
2018 S-LB Anthony Goodlow -Del City, Okla.
DL Billy Ferrell- Fordyce
2019 WR Jameson Williams- Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis- Has offers from Minnesota, Michigan State, Kentucky, Wisconsin and others.
2019 RB-LB Jax Dineen- Lawrence, Kansas.- Kansas offer
Visiting:
DB Tanner McCalister-Rockwall, (Texas) Rockwall-Heath- He said Friday's visit went well and he's looking forward visiting more today.
OL Jalynn Strickland- Waycross (Ga.) Ware County plans to tour Fayetteville and the surrounding area today before heading back home.
LB commit Bumper Pool-Lucas, (Texas) Lovejoy
Updates will be posted thoughout the day:
