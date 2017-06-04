COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

June 5

Master Gardener Presentation

BENTON — Kris Boulton, with the Family and Consumer Services Department of the Saline County Cooperative Extension Service, will present a program about Food Preservation at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

ARTrageous Monday

MOUNT IDA — The Ouachita Artists Studio will present ARTrageous Monday from 6-8 p.m. behind the gallery on the courthouse square. The cost is $5 per person, and all supplies will be provided. For more information or to register in advance, call (879) 867-3115.

June 6

Facebook Business Page Workshop

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a workshop to help small-business owners develop their Facebook pages from 1:30-4 p.m. on HSU’s Hot Springs campus. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184.

June 7

Women’s Welcome Club Business/Luncheon Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Women’s Welcome Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Hot Springs Country Club. The speaker will be Jim Fram, president and CEO of the Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce. The cost of the luncheon is $20 per person. For more information, call (501) 339-1899.

June 8

Website in a Day Seminar

MALVERN — The Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at Henderson State University will present a workshop to help small businesses create a free website from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at College of the Ouachitas. The cost of the class is $50 per person. For more information or to register in advance, call (870) 230-5184.

Ongoing

Summer Food Program

BRYANT — All children ages 18 and younger are invited to have free breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Fridays through July 28 at Geyer Springs First Baptist Church and the Alexander Community Center. Breakfast and lunches will also be available through Aug. 2 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bryant. Meals will not be served July 3-7. The Summer Food Program is sponsored by the Bryant Public Schools. For more information, call (501) 847-5632.

Hot Spring County Farmer’s Market

MALVERN — The Hot Spring County Farmers Market will take place from 8-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 30 at the 4-H Center grounds, 1407 Martin Luther King Drive. For more information, call (501) 467-0026.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

Consider My Perspective Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Students of the Smithzonian Art Center will present the exhibit Consider My Perspective through June 16 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Upcoming

Quiltfest 2017

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Area Quilt Guild will present Quiltfest 2017 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 and 15 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event will feature vendors and a quilt contest with prizes for Best of Show and first place. The fee for the contest is $7 per entry. For more information, visit hsaquiltguild.com.

