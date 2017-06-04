Karen Ann Heard Fetzer

For the past century, Tuesday's hot ticket has been the Rotary Club of Little Rock, known as Club 99 because it was the 99th Rotary chartered in the United States.

For the past 20 years, the wizard behind Club 99's curtain has been executive director Karen Fetzer.

What makes that ticket hot for speakers is the chance to deliver their message to many of Little Rock's most prominent leaders.

"One year turned into another year and there was always something new on the horizon," Fetzer says of her longevity. "Rotary does so many great things, there was always something to challenge me."

Her latest challenge is as chairman of Heifer International's fifth annual Feast in the Field, set for Friday.

That event comes shortly after the dedication of Rotary Centennial Plaza at the foot of the Junction Bridge. A large stainless-steel dial features Rotary's famous four-way test of ethical behavior. The project came out of a centennial campaign for Club 99's foundation, a fund drive that exceeded its $2 million goal. Fetzer also serves as secretary of the foundation.

This is not to mention Club 99's project to get a dictionary into the hands of every third-grader in the Little Rock School District. Speaking of books, there is The Lemonade War book project, in which copies of the children's novel were provided to pupils in kindergarten through the fifth grade in the district to teach them financial literacy.

That should make author Jacqueline Davies happy -- 13,000 books.

Fetzer is modest about her role.

"The forefathers set the course and we continue in that tradition," she says from her home in Chenal. "Rotary is something you feel you give a lot to and get a lot from."

Club 99, she says, "is a great place to gather on Tuesdays."

PHOTO WITH A GOAT

Heifer International's president and chief executive officer, Pierre Ferrari, was hanging out in the barn at Heifer's headquarters east of Interstate 30 in Little Rock. He loves spending time in the barn, he said, while standing next to a cage with several Dorking chickens. It's a breed said to be excellent eating, and the plan is to prepare several kinds of chicken for a blind taste test. That may be why one Dorking was giving Ferrari the evil eye.

Ferrari has been a member of Club 99 since 2010, when he came to Little Rock and was invited to join. He's a second-generation Rotarian. His father, he says, was disciplined about making weekly meetings during the decades he lived in Africa.

Fetzer, he says, is a servant leader, meaning they "are successful at this kind of work.

"Karen gets joy out of making things happen for others. If you're not serving others, you're unlikely to be happy. Fundamentally, you get joy out of serving others." And Rotary, he says, "is all about service. Where else in America is it all about others? Church, synagogue. Rotary is all about others."

Fetzer's role as chairman of Feast to Field shows her to be enthusiastic and organized, Ferrari says. She also "knows everybody in Little Rock. She gives us access to a lot of people we want at the event.

"Karen is able to gather her group and speak to the community in a common-sensical way. She's pragmatic and energizing.

"She's so lovely. She does it all with grace."

Does she really know everybody?

"I have a broad network," an amused Fetzer says. "I do know a lot of people."

The fifth annual Feast in the Field is 6 p.m. Friday. The family-style dinner will feature local foods prepared by chefs from the Little Rock Marriott hotel. Proceeds will go toward Heifer projects in Arkansas. Collaborating with two cooperatives, Heifer works with about 30 farms across the state, from Fort Smith to the Delta.

Heifer and Club 99 have a long relationship, including a project in Romania in which heifers were given to local farmers who signed a contract to pass on the gift. If the heifer's first-born were a bull, the animal would be slaughtered at a certain size and the meat given to orphanages and special schools. If a heifer were the first-born, its milk and cheese were given to schools, and then the animal given to another family. Started in 2000, the project is ongoing.

"Out of that, so much has come," Fetzer says, including a cheese-processing plant and a regular Tuesday feeding of "the children of the dump."

Those children, and their families, live at -- and pick through -- the municipal dump of Cluj, the second-largest city in Romania. Fetzer, who has been to Romania 10 times, has seen this project in action.

"I could cry about it right now," she says. "It's overwhelming to see these conditions."

Members of Club 99 wanted to do something with Heifer in Arkansas, she says, hence Feast in the Field.

In addition to the dinner and companionship, "you can have your picture made with a goat."

A NEW BOSS EVERY YEAR

Sharon Tallach Vogelpohl was Club 99's president in 2013-2014, during the club's centennial. She collaborated with Fetzer on a $2 million endowment campaign for the Club 99 Foundation, the centennial monument in the River Market that was unveiled May 23, and a partnership with Heifer International to support development of cooperatives of small-scale, sustainable farms.

How does Fetzer cope with a new boss -- a new president -- every year?

"She's an evil genius ... just kidding," Vogelpohl quips.

Seriously, she says, Fetzer is the vision-keeper who helps each president define an agenda while ensuring that the long-term strategic plan is honored.

"Karen is the ultimate connector," Vogelpohl adds. "Of people. Of personalities. Of ideas. She's a servant leader who makes it all happen and always lets someone else take the credit. She is also the pinnacle of style and professionalism. We couldn't ask for a better ambassador for the state's largest and oldest service organization."

"I get attached to my presidents," Fetzer says. "But then someone fresh comes in and it's a thrill for me to change."

Not that past presidents get off easy.

"I don't let go of my presidents," Fetzer says. "I utilize them in some way."

Club 99 has about 400 members, she says, and about 200 come for the 50 weekly meetings a year. The club peaked at about 500 members before the recession of 2008, she says, showing that even Club 99 isn't immune to outside forces. When she came aboard 20 years ago, Fetzer says, membership was between 250 and 300.

Growth would be good, Fetzer says.

"We don't know the magic number, but 400-450 is the appropriate number for the projects we want to do and the speakers we want to attract."

How has Fetzer worked to maintain the club's remarkably high membership?

"By keeping the quality of the Club 99 experience extremely high across the board," Vogelpohl says. "It's the most coveted podium in town and an organization with multiple opportunities for service."

"The number of service projects our club executes would absolutely not be possible without Karen's exceptional leadership and managerial skills. She literally plays the role of co-chairman of every committee," Vogelpohl says.

Fetzer isn't a Rotarian, which offers a different perspective and prevents a conflict of interest, she says. "But I'm a Rotarian at heart."

Brenda Scisson, executive director for development for the University of Arkansas for Medical Science's College of Nursing, is a 12-year Rotarian and first knew Fetzer from Scisson's work in public relations.

"I frequently wanted to get our clients before Rotary for appearances," Scisson says. "I knew her by reputation and admired her from a distance for many years. Now I admire her up close and personal."

"I have not heard an unkind word or mild criticism of Karen of any kind as long as I've been in that club."

Club 99, Scisson says, "is made up of strong leaders accustomed to getting their way. Some have healthy-size egos and a myriad of leadership skills. Every year Karen gets a new boss, a new president. Every one has a different style. She handles that beautifully."

Scisson spent a year as program chairman, so she has a sense of what it takes to every week put on what she describes as a special event. "Karen makes it look faultless. People want to help her, and respect the job she does. She's the wizard of Rotary. She knows it backward and forward. She works well with people and has a real passion for the projects of Rotary."

Fetzer says the club seeks out a wide variety of speakers and topics, striving to keep current while remaining apolitical and nonpartisan, although "we always like the governor to come."

And you never know.

"Some speakers who don't look that good on paper are surprisingly good," Fetzer says.

Having a large membership is helpful.

"We have a wealth of resources in this club, so we have no lack of content for programming."

The club has a rich legacy, Scisson says.

"It's considered the most elite service club in the state. It just is, which goes back to what it stands for and what business leaders will do to collaborate. What makes the club special is the bond between the members as they work for the betterment of the community."

And, Scisson says, "You don't remain a member unless you believe in its mission."

Fetzer's role in that mission is like an orchestra conductor.

"She gives advice and counsel to the leadership," Scisson adds. "Every president has goals to achieve. Sometimes you wonder who's running the show, the president or the executive director. It could be awkward, but I've never seen it that way."

"I've been told that most people can count their good friends on one hand. My perception is that Karen can take both of her hands, and both of her husband's, too."

THE FUTURE BECKONS

That would be Jerry Fetzer, whose day job is as chief fiscal officer of the Arkansas Lottery. Think kind thoughts of Jerry -- he had rotator cuff surgery in mid-May and was scheduled to start rehab, with Karen as his pick-up and drop-off.

The injury had something to do with a stepladder at Club 99's new headquarters at 621 E. Capitol Ave.

Tuesday meetings are held at the Clinton Presidential Center east of Interstate 30, and so it's right that Club 99 is part of downtown's revitalization, Karen Fetzer says.

A bigger space means bigger events.

"We can open up our home and I'm really pleased about that."

She's confident about Club 99's future.

"We have to maintain good and meaningful service projects, forge partnerships and reach out to people."

What about you?

"I have not considered not doing this. I still feel relevant, and when I don't I'll step aside."

A pause.

"Jerry and I are very blessed."

High Profile on 06/04/2017