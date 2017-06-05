Arkansas man gets 25 years in rape of woman in wooded area near Wal-Mart

An Arkansas man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to the rape of a woman near a Wal-Mart last year.

William Patrick Stillman, 58, of Beebe appeared Monday in White County Circuit Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of rape in May, according to a news release.

The Beebe Police Department responded around 12:30 a.m. Oct. 2, 2016, to the store at 2003 W. Center St. in Beebe.

The victim told officers that she was attacked from behind and assaulted as she walked home from the Wal-Mart through a wooded trail between the store and her residence.

Witnesses heard the woman, then 26 years old, screaming in a wooded area east of the store’s parking lot.

Video surveillance showed Stillman’s vehicle pulling into the parking lot as the victim walked nearby. Stillman then followed her into the woods and raped her, police said.

Authorities arrested Stillman around 3:30 a.m. that day after the victim provided a physical description of her attacker, including that he had "an obstruction or deformity on his genitalia," the affidavit states.