Home / Latest News /
New Broadway Bridge exit ramp opens to traffic
This article was published today at 10:04 a.m.
The exit ramp from the Broadway Bridge to LaHarpe Boulevard in Little Rock has opened, the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced Monday morning.
The finished off-ramp, which carries southbound traffic to LaHarpe Boulevard, was closed until Riverfest ended, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
The city of Little Rock asked that the ramp stay closed due to road closures downtown.
A pedestrian walkway on the bridge is still under construction. The walkway is expected to open sometime this summer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: New Broadway Bridge exit ramp opens to traffic
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.