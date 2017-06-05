Subscribe Register Login

Monday, June 05, 2017, 10:27 a.m.

New Broadway Bridge exit ramp opens to traffic

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 10:04 a.m.

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS STATE HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT

The ramp from the Broadway Bridge to LaHarpe Boulevard is now open to traffic.

The exit ramp from the Broadway Bridge to LaHarpe Boulevard in Little Rock has opened, the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced Monday morning.

The finished off-ramp, which carries southbound traffic to LaHarpe Boulevard, was closed until Riverfest ended, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The city of Little Rock asked that the ramp stay closed due to road closures downtown.

A pedestrian walkway on the bridge is still under construction. The walkway is expected to open sometime this summer.

