Marriage Licenses

Antonio Crosby, 29, and Tina Dortch, 31, both of Little Rock.

Howard Wardwell, 44, and Elizabeth Venglar, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Russell Geaslin, 28, of Lonoke, and Kristen Yancey, 27, of Jacksonville.

Jeffrey Boyster, 44, of Redfield, and Amanda Slayton, 36, of Little Rock.

Kevin Tillman, 46, and Carla Williams, 40, both of Little Rock.

Benjamin Walker, 33, and Heather Thompson, 30, both of Roland.

William Anderson, 47, and Demetrice Burke, 51, both of Little Rock.

Candi Graves, 43, and Virginia Hansen, 38, both of Hot Springs Village.

Eddie Scott, 50, and Jacksonville, and Penny Tidmore, 42, of Mayflower.

William Hensley, 30, and Robin Bishop, 27, both of Sherwood.

Branden Johnson, 29, and Latashia Hunt, 35, both of North Little Rock.

Justin Gray, 33, and Lindsey Hopps, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Steven Saffell, 41, and Kellie Kelsey, 48, both of Austin.

Tyler Pickell, 27, and Christine Westbrook, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

17-2177. John Pitts v. Jamie Pitts.

17-2178. Samantha Clement v. Dhiraj Pathania.

17-2179. Zina Williams v. Carlton Williams.

17-2180. Nickie Rogers v. Douglas Seals Jr.

17-2182. Miranda Riggins v. Antonio Riggins.

17-2188. Robin Richardson v. Rickey Richardson.

17-2189. Trishyonna King v. Stacy King.

17-2190. Tammy Manso v. Vincent Manso.

17-2191. Don Harris v. Nia Jenkins.

17-2192. Latoasha Thornton v. James Thorton IV.

GRANTED

16-1224. Ronique Wright v. Cleveland Wright III.

17-254. Katrina Smith v. Quentin Nimmer.

17-756. Robert Paige Jr. v. Doris Paige.

17-1073. Summer Merritt v. Scott Merritt.

17-1135. Virginia Matthews v. Jesse Matthews III.

17-1686. Erica Ivy v. Laura Govia.

Metro on 06/06/2017